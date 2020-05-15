Delesantro, Joseph F. Sr. , - 93, of Pleasantville, NJ, died Friday May 8, 2020 in his home. He was born September 8, 1926 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was an avid fisherman and nature lover. He bowled almost all his life until the age of 90. He was a faithful church goer and known for his wonderful voice in church choirs. He was devoted to his family and known for his kind-hearted generosity to everyone. He is survived by his wife, Joan Delesantro, his sister, Marie Saporita, his four children: Joanne (Wil King), Joseph Jr. (Monique), Michael (Renee), and Elena, and five grandchildren: Mark, David, Joseph, and Allan Delesantro, and Kayla Rack. He was also devoted to Joan's family, including 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elaine (nee Driscoll). A celebration of his life will be scheduled at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home following the Covid-19 emergency. Memorial donations may be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or Beacon EFC Church, 420 6th Ave. Galloway, NJ 08205. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

