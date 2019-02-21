Delessio (nee Losse), Marion Ida, - 96, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospital in Stroudsburg, PA. Known affectionately as "Aunt Ida" to many throughout her life, Ida was born in Hammonton, NJ to the late William and Viola Losse, and resided in Hammonton most of her life. She was a 1940 graduate of Hammonton High School. She worked as a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell, served in the US Navy and worked at Deer Park Baking Company for 22 years, until her retirement. Ida worshiped and served the Lord all of her life at First United Methodist Church of Hammonton, including teaching Sunday School and Bible School, and singing in the choir. Ida was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She was a remarkable woman with a heart of gold, who was always caring for others. She also enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, watching Charlie Brown, spending time at Batsto Village, and feeding the birds. Ida was an amazing woman who will be greatly missed. Ida was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Patsy Delessio. She was also predeceased by brothers Warren Nelson Losse and David Losse, and sisters Frances Lillian Cochran, Doris Nichols and Hazel Main. She is survived by her beloved daughter Pamela and husband Hugh Hooper, sisters Florence Etherington (Tom) and Erma Losse Woodman, sister-in-law Camile Losse, brother-in-law Jim Main, cousins, nieces and nephews Judi and Don DeFiccio, Nancy DeFiccio, Leslee Crowley Miller, William Crowley, and too many other nieces and nephews to name. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Hammonton, 398 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, at 11:00AM, where family and friends are welcome to gather at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hammonton, 398 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, NJ 08037.
