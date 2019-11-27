Delgado, Joseph R., - 74, of Vineland, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born and raised in Vineland to the late Anthony and Alice (Garcia) Delgado. Joe graduated from Vineland High School in 1963 where he was the captain of the 1962 Group IV Championship Cross Country team. On May 21, 1966, he married the love of his life, Jean, and together they raised a son and daughter. Joe served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970 and rose to the rank of Sergeant. Upon his discharge he began his career as an apprentice electrician and went on to own and operate Joseph R. Delgado, Inc. Electrical Contractor for the past 41 years. He was an active member and past president of the Board of Directors for the National Electrical Contractors Association of NJ and past president of the Buena Vista Exchange Club. He was also a member of the Vineland Chamber of Commerce and the Cumberland Riflemen Shooting Club. Joe was an avid reader with a love of American history. He was an adventurous outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing on his beloved boat in Cape May. He never missed a day without completing the Sudoku in the daily paper. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean (Dandrea); son Joseph Delgado (Lauren) of Vineland; daughter Kelli Ridgway (John) of Elmer; grandchildren Jenna and Anthony Delgado, and Nicholas and Daniel Ridgway; his brother Anthony and twin brother Charles; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rocco and Lorraine Dandrea; mother-in-law Concetta Dandrea and a niece, several nephews and cousins. Joe's greatest joy in life was being together with his family and friends and telling everyone about his boyhood antics and his hunting and fishing adventures. He lived life to the fullest and will be forever remembered as a loving family man and great friend. A church visitation will be held on Friday from 9:15am to 11:45am followed by a funeral mass at 12pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joe's memory be made to the Rotary Club, PO Box 7, Vineland, NJ 08360. (Please note "The Challenger League" in the memo section of your check) or to the charity of one's choice. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
