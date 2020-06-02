DellaPenna, Theresa (Pittaluga), - 91, of Phoenixville, formerly Sea Isle City, passed away on May 21, 2020, at St. Martha Villa in Downingtown. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ on May 16, 1929, to Rose Cupido Pittaluga and Pietro Pittaluga. Theresa graduated from Ocean City High School in Ocean City, NJ in 1947. She was employed by the Atlantic City Electric Company when she met her future husband, Alfonso J. DellaPenna of Devault, PA while he was visiting his family in Sea lsle City. They were married on November 20, 1949, and moved to Devault, PA. They became co-owners of Nick's Tavern in Devault, along with brother Nick and Faye DellaPenna. Due to COVID restrictions, burial will be private on June 1st. Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to support Cast In Bronze Society Scholarships, to fund enrollment in the North American Carillon School (NACS) to study carillon and carillon related courses for one academic year. Please visit www.FamilyFuneralCare.net for Theresa's Life Story.

