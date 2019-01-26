DeLucca, Jamie J., - 42, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident there. He was a skilled carpenter with the Carpenters Union Local No. 255. Jamie enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on cars and playing with his dog Cocoa. He is survived by his mother, Michelle DeLucca of Hammonton; his two daughters, Lucia DeLucca; Franchesca DeLucca both of Galloway Twp.; his sister, Leah Dupoldt (Michael) of Langhorne, PA; his girlfriend, Nicole and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 8:00 PM. For information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
