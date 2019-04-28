Delventhal, Jr. Esq., Harry A., - of Ocean City, passed away on April 21, 2019. After graduating from Seton Hall University and Rutgers School of Law (Camden) he practiced law in Ocean City for 27 years and served as Cape May County Counsel for 7 years from 1985 to 1991. Prior to moving across the river from the Bronx, NY to Wayne, NJ, he was raised in the shadow of Yankee Stadium and waited outside each week to catch a glimpse of his idol , Mickey Mantle, and throughout his life he remained a devoted Yankee fan. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their children, John J. Delventhal and Lori A. Datti (Domenic) and three grandchildren, Emma, Leah, and Nicholas Datti, his brother, Robert W, Delventhal, Esq. (Sharon) and five nieces. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Parian. Services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a remembrance should consider a donation to the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy, 915 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
