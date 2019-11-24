Delventhal, Nancy Jackson, - 73, of Ocean City, passed away on November 21, 2019. Born and raised in the Wildwoods, she graduated from Wildwood High School where she was a proud majorette and then continued on to Peirce Jr. College in Philadelphia. She cherished her time spent with family. Playing games, cards, and puzzles with her children and grandchildren always brought her joy. She loved horseback riding and was an avid golfer as both a member of Avalon Golf Club and B.L. England Ladies League. She is survived by her son, John J. Delventhal (Atco, NJ) and her daughter, Lori A. Datti (Linwood, NJ), and three grandchildren, Emma, Leah, and Nicholas Datti. Services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a remembrance should consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia PA, 19104 or Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ, 08244. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
