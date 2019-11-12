DeMarco, Anthony J., - 76, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J. passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, N.J. He was born in Hammonton, N.J., residing there, Tuckerton, N.J., and Meherrin, VA., prior to moving back to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Anthony was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1960-1964. He was owner/operator of DeMarco's Video, Tuckerton, also working for N.J. Transit, as a Railroad Switch Operator. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Joann DeMarco. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Fitzgerald and husband Gene, of West Creek, N.J., son Anthony DeMarco and wife Melissa, of Meherrin, VA., son Craig Jillson and wife Quinn, of New Gretna, N.J., sister Beatrice Ingemi, of Hammonton, N.J., grandchildren Michael and Cortney Jillson, Nicole and Gene Fitzgerald, and Erica Francis, along with many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, from 10 AM to 12 PM, with a Service at 12 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
