DeMarco, Dolores R. "Lorie" (nee Bilazzo), - 68, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. She graduated from Hammonton High School in 1969. Lorie and her husband Ricky founded R.F. DeMarco Nursery in 1976, where she was widely known and remained as an officer of the business until her retirement. She was a loyal member of Victory Bible Church where she was inspirational with the Prayer Chain. She was one of the founding members of the Cruising Classic Cars. Lorie had a true love for horses, she raised several over the years. Lorie is predeceased by her parents Rocco and Virginia Bilazzo, Brother Rocco Bilazzo, and Sister Joann Luca, Brothers in law John Fanelli and Harry Wolf. She is survived by her loving husband Ricky F. DeMarco, Brother John Bilazzo and Sisters Bernadette Fanelli and Donna Wolf. She will be sadly missed by her mother in law Susanna DeMarco along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday evening from 6:008:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00-11:00 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Lorie's memory to Victory Bible Church 816 S. Egg Harbor Rd. P.O. Box 833 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
