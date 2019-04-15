DeMarco Gattuso, Mamie, - 93, of Mount Joy, died on April 8, 2019, at home. Born in Hammonton, NJ, she was a graduate of Hammonton High School, Class of 1943. Before moving to Florida in 1958, she was employed as the secretary to the Chief, Intelligence Division, US Internal Revenue Service in Camden, NJ. In Florida, she devoted herself to her husband and daughters, while also obtaining a real estate license so she could assist her husband in his real estate business. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) Gattuso; her parents, Antonio and Brigita DeMarco; six brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Vincent, Michael, Charles, and Bill; and two sisters, Elizabeth and Lena. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Robert) Cinatl and Bea (John) Grosh; one grandson, John A. Grosh; three granddaughters, Emma and Greta Cinatl, and Lizzie Grosh; and many nieces and nephews. A Christian funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
