DeMarco, Joseph A., Sr., - of Mullica Twp., left this world, on October 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Blue Anchor, just outside Hammonton, on April 22, 1934, Joe was always on the go. Born in an era when you had to hustle just to survive, Joe always found a way to make ends meet. After meeting the love of his life Barbara Ann Dressler of Egg Harbor City Joe sent about making a life and building a family. Joe and Barbara raised seven children and ultimately became grandparents to twenty-one children and fifteen great grandchildren. Had he survived a few more weeks, Joe would have welcomed another great grandchild and his very first great-great-grandchild into the world. Having his large family surrounding him made him very happy. Sunday afternoons were the times he most enjoyed because most, if not all, of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids would storm his house and visit their Pop-Pop. The food and drink flowed freely, as did the lively conversation and boisterous laughter. Nobody ever went away hungry from Joe and Barbara's table. Joe was a builder and a proud member of the Heavy and General Construction Laborer's Union, Local 172. After working many years in the field, Joe was named Director of the Union's Safety, Education and Training Program (SET). As long as there are men building roads and bridges, Joe's legacy will live on. Prior to his retirement, Joe built a new home for Barbara and himself. On weekends, Joe could usually be found at the homes of one of his kids or grandkids, building additions onto houses or constructing garages. There wasn't a project he wouldn't tackle and couldn't handle. If it involved concrete, Joe was there. Joe was also a very proud member of St. Nicholas Church Grounds Crew, the College of Knowledge. Joe now goes to Heaven to join with the family members he has lost over the years. In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, Joe is now in the arms of his grandsons, Edward Staveckas, III and Brian Taylor, as well as his great-grandson, Johnny Lopez, Jr. Other family members already gone include, Joe's parents, Phillip, Sr. and Mabel; his sisters, Concetta and Erma; and his brother, Phillip. Mourning the loss of Joe are his daughters, Joni Grunow (John), Linda Staveckas (Edward), Joyce Ruffolo (Robert), Lisa Taylor, Kathy Einwechter (Patrick), and Kris Ford (Robert); his son, Joseph, Jr. (Debbie); and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a legion of friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to the Mullica Township Recreation Association for the purpose of the current project to refurbish the Pine Cone Zone children's play area. Joe was one of the original "Construction Captains" when the Pine Cone Zone was first built. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
