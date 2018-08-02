DeMarco, Mary A. (nee DiMatteo), - 66, of Mullica Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at her daughters home on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Born in Camden, NJ she was a lifelong resident of Mullica Township. She worked for fifteen years as a Registered Nurse at Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton. She also worked as an Assistant Director of Nursing at Absecon Manor, and Director of Nursing at Mainland Manor and Lincoln Care Specialty Center and as a Home Health Nurse for Holy Redeemer. She was a member of the American Nurses Association. She was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Phyllis DiMatteo. She is survived by three children, Josephine P. DeMarco, Nicolena J. Engelman (Daniel), Dina M. DeMarco (John), one sister Joan E. Brown, six grandchildren, John P. Engelman, Jr., Cierra J. Fifer, Brianna N. Engelman, Nicholas J. Fifer, Annalise J. Engelman, and Arnold Engelman. Viewings will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM and Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
