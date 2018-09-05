DeMaria, Harry J., Jr., - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on September 1st, 2018 after a courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Harry and Petronella DeMaria. He grew up in Vineland NJ, graduated from Vineland H.S. and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Harry and Marilyn raised their family in Upper Township, NJ where he was a volunteer youth Rec. coach A kind, intelligent and gentle family man. Harry worked in the Atlantic City Casino industry for many years at The Sands, The Atlantis and The Taj Mahal. And transitioned to Global Cash Access, MCA Processing, and ASAI. A kind, intelligent and gentle family man, he enjoyed golfing, sports, and cars Harry is survived by his wife Marilyn (McAviney) DeMaria; daughter Christin DeMaria; son Andrew DeMaria; sister Kathleen (Brian) Campbell, nephew Colin (Ashley) Campbell . Harry is predeceased by his parents Harry and Petronella (Van Steyn) A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11 o'clock from the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9 until 10:45. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Donation can be made to ALS Therapy Development Institute 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA or www.als.net/donate/ Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
