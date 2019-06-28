DeMasi, Josephine A. "Joan", - 81, of Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully at her home. Born in Orange, NJ to the late Charles and Theresa (nee Bologno) Verderame. She has been a resident of Seaville since 1982. She was the Office Manager for Barth Plumbing (now Hutchinson) in Sea Isle City for many years before her retirement. Mrs. DeMasi was an active member of Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, a member of the Red Hat Society and AARP # 710 of Sea Isle City. Surviving are her husband: Joseph Anthony DeMasi, two daughters: Anne (Charlie) Sanderson of Mays Landing, NJ and Cathy (Chris) Bork of Egg Harbor Township. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Nicole, Eric, Heather Sanderson, Stacey (John) Sanderson-Dick, Zoe and Samantha Bork, four great grandchildren: Connor, Zachary, Sophie and Chase. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, (st.jude.org). Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries