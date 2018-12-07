DeMill, Shirley R., - 93, of Pleasantville, passed away at home on December 2, 2018. She and her late husband, Sherman, Sr., had formed the Absegami Canoe Club in 1972. She was a member of the Atlantic and National Audubon Society's, the Outdoor Club of South Jersey, Friends of Forsythe NWR and had been a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved going to hear Blue Grass music at Albert Hall in Waretown. Surviving is her daughter, Betty Witmer; granddaughter, Cheryl DeMill; grandsons, Tim (Stacey) Witmer and Rick (Danielle) Witmer; 6 great grandchildren; her brother, William C. (Marlene) Lewis; daughter-in-law, Carol DeMill; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Sherman DeMill, Sr.; her stepson, Sherman DeMill, Jr.; her brother, Harry N. Lewis, Jr.; sister, June M. Driscoll; and her parents, Harry N. Lewis, Sr. and Myrtle A. Lewis. At Shirley's request, there will be no services. Interment will be private and will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. The family thanks AtlantiCare Hospice for their excellent, loving care. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.