Dempsey, Claire (nee Boylan), - 90, of Brigantine, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Patricia, her husband Joseph and her 4 sisters: Estelle Boylan, Betty Fernan, Jean Toscane and Kathryn Ritzel. She leaves behind her son Joe Dempsey, Jr. of Brigantine, daughter Debbie of Brigantine and the light of her life: grandson James Johnston (Greg) of St. Louis. Claire was born in Atlantic City and always had a great love for the beach and boardwalk. For many years she walked several miles a day on one or the other, depending on the season. And you could be sure she had her walkman speakers on listening to Elvis as she walked. After marrying Joe and having children, they moved to Brigantine in 1959. While her kids grew up she was a full-time housewife. Then the casinos got voted in just as Claire was ready to join the workforce. She worked as a soft count attendant at Harrah's in the early 1980's. She always loved the racetrack, Claire was one of the first female mutual tellers at Atlantic City Racecourse, working beside her husband and eventually her children. Claire enjoyed playing the slots, watching sports and game shows on television. Claire and Joe enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter with their beloved niece and nephew Joan and Win Allen (deceased). But her biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandson James. Relatives and friends are invited attend the Life Celebration and viewing for Claire on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Interment Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Following the interment please join the family to continue the Life Celebration for Claire at the Brigantine Elks Lodge, 400 West Shore Drive. To share your fondest memory of Claire please visit www.keatesplum.com. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia Pa. 19104. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
