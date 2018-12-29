Dempsey, Natalie N., - 21, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly on December 25, 2018. Born in Galloway, she lived in Hutto, TX before moving back to Mays Landing. She was a 2016 graduate of Hutto High School. Currently, she was employed with the Humane Society of Atlantic County where she was a supervisor. She also volunteered with the Mizpah Fire Company for the past three years, where she was a firefighter and also served as vice-president. She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Stacey Dempsey; her brothers, Jesus, Brendon and Christopher Jr.; her grandparents, Dennis Dempsey, Jim Feeley, Gary and Debra Brenner, Nancy Pagano and Martha and Len Gaines; her many aunts, uncles and cousins; her four legged babies, Dutchess, Zena and Sammy; and her loving boyfriend and best friend, Andy Wilbert. A memorial celebrating Natalie's life will be held 1PM to 5PM Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Absegami High School auditorium, 201 South Wrangleboro Rd., Galloway. A service will begin at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mizpah Fire Company, 6478 Dehirsch Ave., Mizpah, NJ 08342 or the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
