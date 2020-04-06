Dempsey, Sr., Thomas Joseph "Tom", - 73, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Pleasantville, NJ on June 15, 1946, he was a son of the late William H. and Henrietta M. (Lee) Dempsey, Sr. Tom was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Tom loved to sing and play the organ; he was in times past associated with barber shop quartet singing groups. He was a devout Catholic and was ever grateful to Ben and others who delivered communion. In his spare time, Tom loved to go fishing and swimming but what he loved most and best was spending time with friends and family. He valued his relationship with his ex-wife, whom he greatly admired. Tom would like to have personally said goodbye to his many neighbors and many of the members of the local banking and Walmart communities. He wanted to extend a special thank you to his dear friend, Jennifer, for her near nightly calls over the last several years, and to Evelyn Tyler, for her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner invitations. He would also like to thank his caretaker, Carlos Martinez, and Carlos' grandmother, Iona, for their friendship and love. Tom is survived by 4 children; 3 grandchildren; 3 brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be held privately in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township, NJ near his mother and father. To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 302-378-0300

