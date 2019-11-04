DeNafo, Janice H. (nee Umosella), - 69, of Winslow Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, NJ. She was a life-long resident of Winslow Township and graduated from Edgewood HS and Glassboro State College. Devoted to her faith, Janice was a very active member of St. Lucy's Church as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. Teaching was her passion, and during her long career as a teacher in Waterford Township, Janice enriched the lives of many children. After her retirement, she looked forward to delighting little ones with visits to local elementary schools as a guest reader dressed as Mother Goose. She is predeceased by her husband and love of her life Ronald A. DeNafo, her parents Joseph and Isabel Umosella, brother Joseph F. Umosella, Jr. and sister Sharon Caprio. Janice is survived by her loving children, Amy Flynn and her husband William of Ocean City, Mark DeNafo and his wife Sharon of Winslow Township, Deana Ingemi and her husband Robert of Hammonton, Matthew DeNafo and his wife Heather of Waterford, brother Mark Umosella and his wife Kathi of Berlin, and brother-in-law Gerard Caprio of Hammonton. She is the devoted grandmother of Alexis, Billy, Camryn, and Sean Flynn, Sydney, Johanna, Addison, and Dean DeNafo, Kaya, Hailey, Joseph, and Reed Ingemi, and David and Ava DeNafo. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday evening from 6:009:00 pm and Friday from 9:00-10:00 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
