DeNardo, Michael P., - 80, of Blue Anchor, NJ , passed away peacefully at home July 22 surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Blue Anchor to the late Anthony and Filomena (Salvatore) DeNardo, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in Hammonton, NJ. He served in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed a successful career as a machinist first at Garvey Corporation before starting his own business, DeNardo Machine Corporation. Mike was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Fr. Harold Koeppen Council #7774 of Blue Anchor, NJ where he served many offices including Grand Knight, and the Archbishop C.J. Damiano Assembly #1626 of Turnersville, NJ where he served many offices including Past Faithful Navigator, Past District Deputy and served on the Color Corps and Honor Guard. He also held many other positions with the Knights He was an avid fisherman and nature photographer. He enjoyed traveling the globe to take his photos. Mike is predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Josephine DeNardo, Theresa Brady, Virginia Mora, Anthony DeNardo and Natalie Ware. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Lois (nee Deltrone), his three children, Michael (Barbara) DeNardo of Cherry Hill, NJ, Linda (Alan) Stangl of Nazareth, PA and Sharon (Mark) Rockey of Bartlett, TN and his sister, Sr. Antoniette DeNardo, MPF of Hammonton, NJ. Loving grandfather of Lindsey (Nick) Gerrity, Alan, Eve, Luke and David Stangl and one great grandson Luke Gerrity. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wed. Eve. 6:00 9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. A second viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 11:00am at St. Simon Stock Parish- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Discovery House, 42 Bridle Path Court, Sicklerville, NJ 08081. www.marinellafuneralhome.com
