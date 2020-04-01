DenBraven, Edward J., - 72, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ed was born in The Hague in the Netherlands shortly after WWII. He immigrated to the United States with his father, Johannes, in 1958. He served in the Army as an SP 5 during the Vietnam War as a Medic. Ed was a retired nurse anesthetist from the Atlantic City Medical Center, working there for over 25 years. Ed loved his career in medicine. He was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), V.F.W. of Somers Point and the Vietnam Veterans of America. In 2017 Ed received the Vietnam Veterans Service Medal and the Distinguished Service Medal from the State of New Jersey. Ed enjoyed collecting art and traveling, especially to Holland. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching soccer, hockey, and baseball, following the Phillies and of course keeping track of Millville's Mike Trout. He also loved all animals. Ed's smile and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him, especially his close friend Ellen Gavin. Ed was always thrilled when his brother's family and nephews visited from Holland. He enjoyed entertaining them by taking them to the beach, Ocean City boardwalk and going to different ballparks to watch baseball. Ed loved entertaining his family and friends. Ed is survived by a brother: Koos DenBraven and Yvonne; best friend: Ellen Gavin; 2 nephews: Larry DenBraven and Annemiek, Mike DenBraven and Stefanie; 3 great-nephews: Chabo, Xavi and Zeno. Due to COVID-19, celebrations of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or plant some tulips to honor Ed. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
