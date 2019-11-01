Denight, Mary H., - 85, of Hammonton, died very unexpectedly at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City on the early morning of October 26th, 2019 from tragic causes. Mary was born to Frank and Cora Harris in Shiloh, NJ on November 4, 1933. Mary grew up in New Jersey and later married her first husband Charles Denight with whom she had 4 beautiful children. Later, she divorced her first husband and met the love of her life, Pasquale Buonadonna, whom she spent the next 41 years of her life with. She loved her flowers and enjoyed doing puzzles here and there. She also enjoyed the race track in her younger days. Mary is predeceased by her love Pasquale Buonadonna, her brother Russell, 3 of her children- David Denight, Eileen M. Love and Patricia A. Crunetti and grandson Michael Crunetti. Mary is currently survived by her daughter Susan Ottepka, grandchildren- Cailin Easterday, Eileen Leone, Tara and Jason Crunetti, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. Burial will be held privately among family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
