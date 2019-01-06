Dennehy, Donna Lee (Frolow), - ascended to heaven December 20th, 2018 after a two year valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born in Atlantic City NJ, to David and Diana Frolow. Against the backdrop of the Jersey Shore Donna met and married her best friend and love, Robert Dennehy, on 12/26/98. A wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and mentor to so many, Donna's warm and authentic personality brought out the best in everyone whom she encountered. Donna had a true passion for faith, a fondness for community, and a love for conversation, and peanut M&M's! Donna (Rowland) was an award-winning radio personality in the Philadelphia/Tri-state area for 20 years prior to moving to GA with her family in 2006. In 2008, Donna founded 'The Esther Element', a Christian mentor program for tween girls. There she discovered a passion for teaching as well as publishing a book by the same name. Donna joined the Ford Elementary school staff in Acworth, GA in 2012 where she was able to continue to cultivate and develop her love of teaching. Her special needs children brought her tremendous joy and purpose. Donna was a living example of what it means to be an Christian; she led a fulfilling life of kindness, love, charity and grace. Throughout her battle with cancer she was a source of strength and inspiration to many. She will be missed greatly. Donna is survived by her husband, Robert, children Jack, Annie and Caroline, her parents, David and Diana Frolow, sister Dawn Hanselmann and family, Danielle Falco and family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her fur children Clarence and Payton, each whom she loved unconditionally. Donnas' intense faith remained steadfast through her battle and her final words were "He is coming". 'Sometimes when we least expect it but maybe when we need it most, God sends us a sign. Sometimes he sends us a hummingbird. Be Expectant!' --Donna. Please join us to celebrate her life at Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 N Kenyon Ave., Margate City, NJ 08402, Saturday, Jan 26th, 2019. Visitation: 10:00 am, Memorial Mass: 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mars Hill Community Church, care of: "Rejoice Always" 109 Mars Hill Road Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.