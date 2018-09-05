Dennis, Ahren W., - 39, of Lindenwold, and formerly of Somers Point, NJ passed away suddenly on August 30, 2018. Ahren graduated from Mainland Regional High School and also attended Atlantic Cape Community College. Ahren formerly worked for many years at Rats Restaurant as an Assistant Pastry Chef. He had a great passion and was involved in hydroplane boat racing, and also enjoyed cooking, fishing, listening to good music and drinking fine wines. He loved all sports and was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan following them since he was a young boy. Ahren is predeceased by his grandmother Elsie Johnson, and uncle Mark Johnson, survived by his mother Peggy Rodriguez and stepfather Michael, sister Alison Struzek (Tim), brothers Tyler and Dalton Rodriguez, grandfather Bill (Barbara) Johnson, niece Paytyn Struzek, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his father William Dennis of Florida. Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, September 6th from 6pm-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
