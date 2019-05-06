DePamphilis, Gerald Stephen, - DePamphilis, Gerald Stephen, 66, of Northfield, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born on March, 30 1953, in Atlantic City, NJ, he grew up living in Longport, and loved being by the shore all his life. Growing up he was a lifeguard on the Longport Beach Patrol and also a member of the Sigma Beta Phi Fraternity "Bones" EBI. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1971, and later met the love of his life, Margie, married for 38 years. He worked for many years in the casinos starting in Las Vegas, opening Resorts, Playboy, Trump Taj Mahal & Revel in Atlantic City. He also worked for a time in Delaware in casino management. Jerry also spent several happy years being the owner of Mazza's Country Farm Market in Northfield, growing those famous Jersey greenhouse tomatoes. An avid fisherman, Jerry loved the water, to cook, and to take pictures. He was an unbelievable friend, and family was everything to him. A fun-loving man, he had a heart of gold, and leaves behind many treasured memories never to be forgotten. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret DePamphilis (Kipe); his two daughters, Nicole Gillingham, and Laura Hillesheim, son-in-law Steven Hillesheim Sr; his brothe,r Mayor Richard DePamphilis II; and his sister Donna McAllister. Jerry adored his four grandchildren and will be forever missed by William Gillingham III, Brooke Watson, Steven Jr and Bradley Hillesheim. Jerry was preceded in death by his grandfather Chief Richard DePamphilis Sr, his father Chief Richard DePamphilis Jr, and his beloved mother Faye DePamphilis. A visitation to celebrate Jerry's life will be held Thursday, May 9th from 9-12, with a service at 12pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road (Rt 9) Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
