Derderian, Virginia, - 90, of Munster, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Worcester, Mass. Virginia resided in Absecon and Ocean City in NJ, before moving to the Florida area where she lived for many years. Most recently she lived in Munster, Indiana with her daughter Anne. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School in NJ and was very proud to have graduated from Columbia-Presbyterian School of Nursing in NYC. During the Korean War, she served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps. Virginia enjoyed a long and successful career as an R.N., working in hospitals and nursing homes in New Jersey and later in Southern Florida. Through her mother's family, Virginia was a direct descendent of the Conover (Van Kouwenhoven), North, Hammell and Underwood families. She is predeceased by her father Emery W. Jones of Groton CT, her mother Helen Paul Hammell Jones of Absecon NJ, sister Judith Jones Robertson of Salem OR, and sister Carol Jones Swaim (Helenchild) of Camp Hill PA. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Anne (Richard) Bawinkel of Munster IN, son Robert F. (Linda) Derderian of Bridgeton NJ, daughter Helen D. Greis of Smithville NJ, son Richard (Marisol) Derderian of Pompano Beach FL, grandson Karl (Sabrina) Greis of Brigantine NJ, her many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Interment will take place privately at a later date in the family cemetery plot in NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, Indiana 46321-4032. The hospice's care of Virginia during her final days was exemplary, or to the Save Lucy Committee, Inc, https://www.lucytheelephant.org/helping-lucy/donate-to-lucy/
