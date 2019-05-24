Dermott, Thomas G. III, - 75, of Rio Grande, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Rio Grande. He worked on Commercial fishing boats and was a local general contractor. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Goshen. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas Jr. and Jimimia Dermott, and his sisters Joan Hornbeck and Elizabeth (Sissy) Dermott. He is survived by his wife Jill (nee Justice), children Thomas IV (Christine), Michael (Marybeth), Jen (Donald), Chris (Christina), 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Barbara (Bob) Mollenkof, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Tom will be privately held and at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
