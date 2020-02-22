DeRosa, Marie (nee Matassa), - 87, of Egg Harbor City, On February 19, 2020, Marie DeRosa (nee Matassa) passed away. She carried the love of her family in her heart. Marie was the loving wife of the late Joseph DeRosa for 60 years. Dear mother to Joann (Ed) Sanderson of Riverton, NJ; Debbie DeRosa (late Dave) of Raleigh, NC; Joseph DeRosa of Nashua, NH; and Karen (Jen) DeRosa of Beesleys Point, NJ. Beloved grandmother to Kelsey (Will), Scott (Kristin) and Sandy (Molly) and four great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the company of many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her two sisters, Anty and Lucille. Marie was predeceased by her sister Carmella (Fred) and her brother Louis (Dessie). Marie worked for decades at Oakcrest High School in food services. She was a dedicated member of St. Nicholas Parish in Egg Harbor City for years. Marie had many interests; she was an avid sports fan, following the Sixers, Phillies, Eagles and professional tennis. She also enjoyed making home-cooked meals and desserts for family and friends, playing competitive pinochle, bingo, going to the movies and day trips to Atlantic City. Marie could often be found outside tending to her gardens, hummingbirds and Monarch butterflies. For the past four years, she enjoyed being a member of her close-knit community and attending social activities with neighbors who became quick friends. Marie took great pride in her traditional Italian cooking and sharing it with others. Her meatballs will be missed by all. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Monday, February 24th from 9:00-11:00 am, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am, all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will take place in Berlin Cemetery 40 Clementon Rd, Berlin, NJ 08009. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.