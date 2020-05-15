Derstine, Terence (Terry) Lee, - 67, of Folsom, NJ passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Quakertown, PA on April 6, 1953. He lived in Telford, PA until the age of 3 and then moved to Folsom, NJ where he spent the rest of his life. Terry was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825. He also volunteered his services to the Folsom Parks Commission where he served as Park Commissioner. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, playing with Hess Trucks with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle and watching all sports on television. Terry is predeceased by his parents Dorothy (Schellhas) and Horace "Moe" Derstine. He is survived by his daughter Sara Pomo (Ken), sister Cheryl L. Smith (Tom), 3-grandchildren Holden, Stella, Sawyer, 3-nieces Tracy Smith, Kimberly MacMullen (Kevin), Jenna Blackmon (Jon) and 2-great nieces Ciara MacMullen and Julianna Blackmon and 2-great nephews Finnian MacMullen and Jamison Blackmon. Funeral services will be held privately and burial will be at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Folsom, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made to www.donate.lls.org or mail a check to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 555 North Lane, Conshohocken, PA 19428 in memory of Terence Derstine. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Terence Derstine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries