Derstine, Terence (Terry) Lee, - 67, of Folsom, NJ passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Quakertown, PA on April 6, 1953. He lived in Telford, PA until the age of 3 and then moved to Folsom, NJ where he spent the rest of his life. Terry was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825. He also volunteered his services to the Folsom Parks Commission where he served as Park Commissioner. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, playing with Hess Trucks with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle and watching all sports on television. Terry is predeceased by his parents Dorothy (Schellhas) and Horace "Moe" Derstine. He is survived by his daughter Sara Pomo (Ken), sister Cheryl L. Smith (Tom), 3-grandchildren Holden, Stella, Sawyer, 3-nieces Tracy Smith, Kimberly MacMullen (Kevin), Jenna Blackmon (Jon) and 2-great nieces Ciara MacMullen and Julianna Blackmon and 2-great nephews Finnian MacMullen and Jamison Blackmon. Funeral services will be held privately and burial will be at St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Folsom, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made to www.donate.lls.org or mail a check to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 555 North Lane, Conshohocken, PA 19428 in memory of Terence Derstine. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.