DeSalvo, Manon Yvonne (née Simek), - 84, of Mullica Township, passed away peacefully in the home she grew up in on March 19, 2020 into God's eternal kingdom. Manon was born in Hammonton on October 1, 1935 to Henry and Josephine (née Longchamps) and was a lifelong resident of Mullica Township. Manon was a graduate of Hammonton High School and in later years worked for William B. Kessler Memorial Hospital. After her retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her grandsons and her monthly lunch get-togethers with her friends. She loved to cook and looked forward to Sunday dinners at her home with her family. Her family always counted on her for advice and wisdom which will surely be missed. Manon was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Hammonton. Manon is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Vincent. She is survived by her daughters Judy DeSalvo, Kelly (David) Hann and Renee (Sean) Knight all of Mullica Township and her loving grandsons, Daniel Hann and Ryan Knight whom she cherished. The boys could do no wrong in "mom-mom's" eyes. She was their biggest cheerleader both in sports and school. She is also survived by nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Per Manon's request, please make a donation in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Due to COVID-19 services and interment are currently pending. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For updates to service information or to leave lasting condolences for the family please visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com
