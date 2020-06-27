Deseignora, Vernellie Leona "Penny", - 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ, was called home by the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born to Milton and Mattie Matthews, she was a lifetime resident of this area. Penny leaves to cherish her memory two children: Alicia (Sherman) Jones and Stanley Matthews-Deseignora; mother: Evangelist Mattie Mae Matthews; eleven siblings; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, church family, and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with her funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
