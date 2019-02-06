DeSimone, Scott E., - 47, of Absecon, on Feb 2nd he quietly passed away in his sleep at a nursing home. After years of struggling with a variety health issues. He grew up in Absecon and attended Holy Spirit and graduated from Mainland. High School. In his younger years he worked at Arnold's Pet Store he loved animals and working there. His Father-in-law, Jerry taught him the art of locksmithing. He later became a union locksmith and followed in his Father's footsteps as a union carpenter in local 623. Working as an in-house carpenter at the Sands before moving to outside jobs. He was predeceased by his brother John, daughter Dominique and Mother Kay. He is survived by his father John De Simone of Absecon, sister "Punkin" Kathy Jo Voight (Jim) and son PJ DeSimone of Absecon. Scott married his high school sweetheart Terry Devito (Stankus), mother of Dominique and married Diana DeSimone (Blackman) mother of PJ. A Gathering with the family will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 10 am til 11 am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield. Service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be privately held by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Philadelphia Children's Hospital Oncology Department. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
