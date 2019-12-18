DeSimone, Victor, - 94, of Absecon, Victor was born in Philadelphia on July 27, 1925 and died December 13, 2019 at Meadowview Nursing Center. Victor was the original owner of Vic's Sub Shop along with his brother John. Victor is predeceased by his parents, John and Rose DeSimone, his wife, Concetta (Panarelli), his brother, John and his wife Kay, his sisters, Connie Vernacchio and her husband Sal, Marie Graziano and her husband John, Anna Porreca and her husband Adolph, and his sister, Rita. Victor is also predeceased by a niece, Teresa Reese, and his nephews, Michael and Anthony Porreca, John DeSimone and great-nephew, John DeSimone. Victor is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Uncle Victor loved us all as if we were his children. We were all very close to him as were his many friends and neighbors. Victor attended Pleasantville High School until his senior year when he enlisted in the Navy to proudly serve his country, stateside, during World War II. We would like to thank the staff at Meadowview for their special care, and the many members of the Veteran's Auxiliaries who honor those who serve their country. Visitation will be held on Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, from 9:30 AM with a Mass of Resurrection at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Victor's name to the American Cancer Society or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Arrangements made by Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, NJ. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
