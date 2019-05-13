DeSipio (nee Rosato), Philomena A. "Phyllis", - 74, of Galloway, passed away on May 11, 2019, formerly of Laurel Springs. Beloved wife of the late Albert DeSipio. Devoted mother of Lynda Lanzalone (Charles). Loving sister of the late Joseph, Angelo, and Nicholas Rosato. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Rosato and loving cousin of Loretta Rapattoni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9 am to 10:45 am Wednesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11 am at the church. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
