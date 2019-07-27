DesMarets, Shirley A. Norman, - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on July 22, 2019. Shirley was born on November 5, 1939. She is predeceased by her first husband, Douglas W. Norman; her second husband, Duke DesMarets; her daughter, Valerie Jeanne Eccles (Bob); and her grandson, Jason J. Norman. Shirley is survived by her sons, Wayne Norman (Diane) and Allen Ray Norman (Stacy). She was Grandmom Starburst to 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

