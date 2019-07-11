Dessel, John "Jack" A., - 88, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 7. An industrial chemical salesman for many years, he resided in Franklin Lakes before retiring to Little Egg Harbor. Jack was a Master Mason of the Euclid Masonic Lodge 136 in 1980. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Beach Island, a volunteer at the Tuckerton Food Pantry and was the activities director of the Sunrise Bay community. Jack is predeceased by his son, Timothy, and brother Cliff. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Cathy Dessel, nieces Jacqueline Dessel, and Jennifer Young and family, and cousin Ken Bransfield. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 5800 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, Long Beach Island on Thursday, July 18 at 12 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

