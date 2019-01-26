DeStefano, Evelyn, - 54, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Born in Cherry Hill she was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Evelyn was a 1982 Graduate of Hammonton High School. She was a trumpet player from 1979 to 1982 for the Hammonton High School Band. She performed solos during their performances and competitions. Evelyn graduated from Mercer County College with a degree in Radiology and completed her studies and Graduated from West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees. She worked for 32 years at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division and currently was working at AIMS Diagnostic in Cinnaminson. Evelyn was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was nicknamed "Picker" by her friends because of the many yardsales, flea markets and curbside treasures she would find and repurpose. She had a love of animals and raised many cats and dogs thru the years. Evelyn was predeceased by her father, Alexander DeStefano, Sr. She is survived by her loving mother, Dorothy DeStefano and her brother Alex DeStefano both of Hammonton and many cousins, aunts, uncles and devoted friends. She leaves to treasure her memory her dog, Oscar and her cats, Blu-Blu, Gino and Icky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony's, 285 Route 206 Hammonton where a visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
