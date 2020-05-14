DESTEFANO, JOHN, - of Dorothy, beloved husband and father, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 48 as a result of metastatic cancer. Words are inadequate to capture the magnitude of the loss his family feels. John was a wonderful husband and best friend to his wife, Natalie (Haye). John was also a nurturing and joyful father to his children, Gabriella, Isabella, and Alexander, whom he loved more than anything. Throughout his life, John was many things. He was a member of the congregation at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was also an excellent athlete at Brick Township High School and a scholar athlete at Montclair State College, where he played football while earning a Bachelor of Science degree. John was a career educator, having served as a computer teacher and Technology Coordinator at Mantua Township Public Schools and the Technology Coordinator at Clearview Regional High School District. John earned his Master of Arts degree at Seton Hall University and served as a Supervisor at Atlantic City High School, an adjunct professor at Rowan University, the Principal of Atlantic City High School, and the Superintendent of Schools of the Buena Regional School District. John was also a fun-loving uncle to Justin, Katelin, and Lauren Haye, whom he adored. Ultimately, John was a devoted and loving man who always put his family first. John was dearly loved and will be truly missed by his mother in law, Donna Haye, father in law, Frederick Haye, brother in law, Derek Haye, sister in law, Amy Haye, aunt Maria Franceschetti, and uncle Michael Franceschetti. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Respects can be made at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
Cedar Creek High School student dies from cardiac arrest
-
4-year-old is first child to die from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.