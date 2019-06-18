Deutsch Alessi, Evelyn, - 96, of Mays Landing, and formerly of Galloway Twp. was born June 9, 1923, and passed away June 16, 2019. Evelyn was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was born and grew up in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Charles and Marie Younghans. With the advent of WWII, at age 18, Evelyn joined the Women's Army Corp and was stationed at the Army Air Corp Base in Great Falls, MT. It was there that she met Henry John Deutsch, of New Hampton, IA, who was also a member of the Army Air Corp. They were married in 1944. At the end of WWII, Evelyn graduated from beauty school, earned her state license, and opened her own beauty salon in Highwood, MT, where the couple made their home. After residing in Montana for ten years, and traveling the country, Evelyn and Henry returned to the east coast where they built a beautiful home in Absecon Highlands and raised their three daughters. When Henry passed away in 1981, Evelyn returned to the workforce. Initially she worked at the Atlantic County Board of Elections and later at the Church of Assumption in Pomona, where she was a parishioner for over 50 years. In 1987, the family celebrated the marriage of Evelyn and Anthony Alessi. They had been teenage friends and were reunited by Anthony's sister. Evelyn and Anthony enjoyed their life together, especially their travel excursions and special family dinners and celebrations, until his passing in 2003. Evelyn was a gifted artist and worked in various mediums. Her paintings were displayed at both the Galloway Arts Center and the Noyes Museum. She also enjoyed home decorating, sewing, cooking, baking and traveling. Evelyn's family was the great joy of her life. Evelyn is survived by her three daughters Teresa Littley of Egg Harbor City, Judy Deutsch of Lenox, MA, and Diane Ailor and her son-in-law David Ailor of Del Mar, CA; her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jennifer Andres (Edward) of Castleton, NY and their children Aidan, Stacey Marie and Brenden; Zack Littley of Egg Harbor City; Ryan Littley of Egg Harbor Twp. and his daughter Skylar Noelle. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Younghans. The family will receive relatives and friends at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon on June 18 from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. and on June 19 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway prior to a 11:30AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
