DeVaul, Barbara, - 54, of Woodbine, passed away suddenly on Thursday May 9th, 2019. Born in Somers Point and raised in Absecon, Barbara has been a lifelong South Jersey resident. She worked as a school bus driver with Sheppard Bus Service, enjoyed collecting nut crackers, and had a great love for animals. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Sheila Dilks and brother-in-law Jerry Anzisi. Barbara is survived by her husband of 3 years, Russell S. DeVaul, son Greg (Kim) Jones, sister Donna Anzisi, brother Don Dilks, and grandchildren Seth and Samantha Jones. She also leaves her nephews Jeff Dilks and Aaron Dilks ,great nephews Aiden, Matthew and Liam and many cousins. A funeral service for Barbara will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 11am at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe; where relatives and friends will be received from 10-11am. A burial will immediately follow service at the Seaville United Methodist Cemetery, Rt. 9, Seaville. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ, 08230. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
