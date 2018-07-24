DeVecchis, Arthur D. III, - 59, of Brigantine, passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, July 21, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 10, 1958 and lived in Brigantine for most of his life. He attended Holy Spirit High School, the University of Chicago and Stockton University. Art worked for many years in the casino industry, most recently for 23 years at Bally's Park Place. He enjoyed bowling, pool, music, watching his NY Yankees and Phila Eagles. He loved spending time with his family and friends, but most of all he loved the Lord. He was a member of St. Thomas Church and Knights of Columbus. To know Art was to love him. He was a kind, gentle soul, an unassuming man who befriended and helped many during his life. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Joan A. DeVecchis; his sister, Joan M. DeVecchis (Don Williams); his adoring dog, Honey; his uncle, Robert Wallace; his aunt, Jeanne DeVecchis; and several special cousins and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur DeVecchis, Jr., who we are sure was waiting for him and welcomed him into heaven. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 27th from 9:30 to 11:00 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all taking place at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
