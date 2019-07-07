Dever, Jr., John "Jack" F., - 64, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1st. He was born on August 30th, 1954 to John and Theresa Dever. He is survived by his wife, Doreen (formerly Letton), his three children and son-in-law: Matt, Jason, and Jenny & Kevin Christmas, his six grandchildren along with siblings, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Jack was in the Air Force as an Intelligence Analyst from 1975-1979. In 1982, he enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard as a Command Post Controller at the 177th Fighter Wing. In 1990, he was selected as the Air Operations Superintendent where he served for seventeen years. Then he obtained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in 1999 and he retired from the guard in 2007. From 2007 until his retirement in 2015, Jack was the 177th Fighter Wing Anti-Terrorism Officer. Jack was an avid runner and thoroughly enjoyed playing the piano and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family. Funeral services will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service will follow at 12:30. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to Love of Linda Cancer Trust, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or at www.loveoflinda.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
