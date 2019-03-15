DeViney, Donald D., - Donald D DeViney, CPO USN Retired, 88, died quietly at home in Egg Harbor Township, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Chief DeViney was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and a 24 year veteran of the U.S. Naval Service. His Navy Career spanned the globe from the Arctic Circle to the South China seas, with long stops in London, England and Naples, Italy. After retiring from the military, Chief DeViney joined Boardwalk National Bank and later drove "big cars", limousines for several local casinos. Having eaten in the world's finest restaurants, Chief DeViney was well known to visitors and locals alike, for his restaurant reviews and recommendations. It was never too far to drive, to have a great meal. Donald was a lithographer as well as an avid photographer and studied his craft by photographing many friends weddings over the years. Donald was devoted to his family, and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia A. (Rupert), local costume designer, art teacher, his daughter Laurel S. DeViney, General Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Atlantic City, and Keith Filling, son in law, who he enjoyed sharing a lot of laughter with. Relatives and friends are invited to attend military and graveside services Saturday, March 16th, at 1pm, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50 in the Atlantic County Park, Mays Landing, NJ. Following services, friends are invited to join the family for a memorial repast at the Point Diner in Somers Point, NJ at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, at www.acrescuemission.org. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
