DeVinney, Edith King (Edie), - 97, of Margate, passed away at Our Lady of Residence on June 11, 2019. Edie was born on 12/23/21 in Philadelphia. She lived in Atlantic City, Medford Lakes, and Margate. Edie graduated Atlantic City High School in 1939. She volunteered at Chalfonte-Haddon Hall which is where her husband was stationed after coming back from being a P.O.W. in Germany. Edie worked for RCA on secret government projects. She later worked in City Hall in AC. Edie loved to travel and had a travel agency called Travelmates. Later in life she worked for Ed Harold Insurance Agency. Edie loved having pets and taking care of the stray cats under the boardwalk, feeding them daily. She was an advocate and supporter of the Humane Society. Her favorite activities were walking and bike riding long distances on the boardwalk until she was 90. Edie was an avid beach person and loved the ocean. Other favorite pastimes were watching old movies and reading. Sunday was spent with the girls going out for lunch or dinner and having cocktails with her buddies. Survivors include her son James J. DeVinney (Pam); daughter-in-law Jean DeVinney; brother Dr. Jack King (Joan); nieces and nephews, and her loving buddy Rascal. Edie was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Caroline King; her son J. Scott DeVinney, and sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Al Gramp. In lieu of flowers Edie would have loved you taking a loved one out for a nice meal. A Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends on Monday June 17th @ 12 noon at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
