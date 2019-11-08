Devlin, Maryalice, - 80, of Margate, passed quietly at home on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born December 25, 1938 in Atlantic City, she raised her family in West Deptford and worked at Wallace Eye Center in Westville until her retirement to Longport in 1996. She is survived by her children Kelly Scardigli, Tracy Nines, Shannon Pettolina and Francis Devlin, 6 grand children Alexandra, Austin, Dominique, Brett, Christian, Jessica and 2 great grand children Capree and Colby. Maryalice was preceded in death by her husband William (Buddy), sister Cecelia Collins, brothers Johnny and Michael Gunzer. Maryalice enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an avid sports fan, tattooed as Mother Eagle and a 40-year season ticket holder. She loved to travel, Pinot-side of ice, porch people, the beach, happy hour, the Trop and being with her beloved family. Memorial contributions may be given to A01 Foundation. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9th from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Most Popular
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Election results from around South Jersey
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Pleasantville football wins first division title in 43 years
-
Middle moves to keep Confederate flags, Trump merchandise out of Harvest Fest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.