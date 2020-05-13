DeVos, Eva Bette Brobst, - 95, of Port Republic, passed away May 11 2020 at Royal Suites nursing home. She was born on November 19, 1924, in Summit Hill, PA to Amandus Brobst and Hazel Jane Tait. Her father was a coal miner and her mother was a housewife. She was the third of twelve children. She had five brothers and six sisters and ancestors going back to the Revolutionary War (DAR964620). She went to Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia on a military scholarship (US Cadet Nursing Corp) in support of troops in WWII. She married Jon Anthony deVos in 1947 in Summit Hill, PA. Then moved to New Jersey where they lived in multiple locations until settling in Port Republic, NJ, where Bette lived for 58 years. She was a member of St Paul's Methodist Church. They had three children. Bette was employed as a registered nurse retiring from Atlantic City Medical Center in 1989. After retirement she bought a camper and spent winters in Florida. She loved to read, sew, knit, travel, and shop. In retirement she took up painting and crafts. She was predeceased by her parents and all her siblings. Bette is survived by her daughters, Cynthia and Henry Harrison and Gretchen Chapman; her son, Jon and Beth DeVos; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

