DeWeese, Roberta M. (Nee Zettle), - 58, also known as Robin or Bert, a longtime resident of Villas, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on August 2, 2019, after battling with cancer. Robin is survived by her two daughters, Sierra DeWeese & Chelsea DeWeese, her grandsons Travis Haferl & Hunter Elder, her mother Ysabel Zettle and her sister Sharon Zettle and two grand-pups, Jackson and Frat. She also leaves behind beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, her Aunt Leannah and many treasured friends. Robin has been greeted in Heaven by her father Robert Zettle. Robin moved to the Villas after graduating from Sharon Hill High School and immediately began her career as a graphic artist at the Gazette Leader in Wildwood. After working for various print shops and newspapers, including the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania, the Inkwell Print Shop in Cape May, and spending a year in Alta, Utah, Robin found her way back to the Gazette and has worked for Catamaran Media since the mid-1990s. Robin loved her work as a graphic artist and recognized ad designer where she developed many cherished friendships through her employment. Robin was an artist, a poet, a gardener, a mother, a mum-mum, a sister, a daughter, and a friend. She had the soul of a warrior and a laugh that will be long remembered by all who knew her. She was a free spirit and fierce defender of the underdog and nature. She loved her organic garden, collecting rocks & gems, traveling and any kind of art or craft, which she always perfected. In recent years Robin's favorite activities were going to her grandson Travis's hockey and soccer games, taking him to play skee ball and playing with little Hunter. The family will be receiving visitors from 2 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Evoy Funeral Home at 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, New Jersey Audubon Society or MD Anderson Cancer Center in Camden, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
