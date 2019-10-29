Di Dolci, Carmelina "Millie", - 81, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, (Nov 2nd) from 10:00am until 10:25am at First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May where Millie's funeral service will begin at 10:30am. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested www.rebeccashomestead.com (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
