Diano, Vincent, Jr., - 80, of Philadelphia, born November 12, 1938, died February 28, 2019. A resident of Brigantine, Vincent was the beloved husband of Doris Diano (nee Zuber); father to Valerie Lynch of Montclair, NJ, and Andrea Smith of Chestnut Hill, PA; grandfather to Olivia, Lucy, Martha, Claire and Sarah; and brother to Jonathan (Judy) Diano. Vincent is survived by his stepchildren Michael and Jeffrey (Susan) Zuber and their families, in addition to the family of Wendy Z.(Brian) McNally who predeceased him. He is also survived by his son-in-law Brian Lynch, many Diano and Carpino cousins, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Vincent was predeceased by his first wife Martha (nee Ghisu), parents Vincent and Frances, and his son-in-law Lewis duPont Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at 8815 Norwood Avenue, Chestnut Hill, PA on Sunday, April 7 from noon to 4pm. The memorial service begins promptly at 12:30 to 1:30. Memorial donations for classical performance and music education may be made In Memory of Vincent Diano to VoxAmaDeus, PO Box 203, Gladwyne, PA 19035-0203, OR online to JAZZ HOUSE KiDS at www.jazzhousekids.org . Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
