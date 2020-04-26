DiBernardo, Patricia Isabell (nee Leonard), - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 14, 2020. Formerly of Mantua, NJ. Beloved wife of Anthony for 62 years; devoted mother of Debra Sessa (Charles), Lucille Eisenhart (George), Patti DiBernardo (Kathleen), and Anthony Jr. Loving and Fun NAN to Aubrie (Sean), Charles, Stephen (Christie), Matthew, Michael (fiance` Gwen), Asher and Mia; dear sister of Bob Leonard (Helen). A memorial mass and gathering will be arranged in the coming months after the current social restrictions are eased. If desired, online memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in the name of Patricia Isabell DiBernardo. For condolences to the family please visit, www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia DiBernardo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries