DiBernardo, Patricia Isabell (nee Leonard), - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 14, 2020. Formerly of Mantua, NJ. Beloved wife of Anthony for 62 years; devoted mother of Debra Sessa (Charles), Lucille Eisenhart (George), Patti DiBernardo (Kathleen), and Anthony Jr. Loving and Fun NAN to Aubrie (Sean), Charles, Stephen (Christie), Matthew, Michael (fiance` Gwen), Asher and Mia; dear sister of Bob Leonard (Helen). A memorial mass and gathering will be arranged in the coming months after the current social restrictions are eased. If desired, online memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in the name of Patricia Isabell DiBernardo. For condolences to the family please visit, www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.